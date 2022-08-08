Gas prices are dropping – where to pump the cheapest gas in the valley

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular

gasoline in Riverside County dropped today for the 35th consecutive day and

42nd time in the past 43 days, decreasing 1.1 cents to $5.356, its lowest

amount since March 7.

Use News Channel 3's Gas Gauge to track the lowest local prices.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has more tonight at 6 p.m. on where to find the cheapest gas – and what stations to avoid.

The average price has dropped 89 cents over the past 43 days,

including 2.2 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price

Information Service. It has dropped 97.4 cents since rising to a record $6.33

on June 14.

The average price is 17.6 cents less than one week ago and 72.8 cents

lower than one month ago, but $1.057 more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 55th consecutive day,

decreasing 1 cent to $4.059. It has dropped 95.7 cents since rising to a record

$5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 15.3 cents less than one week ago and

66.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 87.1 cents more than one year ago.

``Gas prices will remain volatile as we move through the final month

of summer travel,'' Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's

corporate communications manager, told City News Service. ``Demand will likely

increase closer to Labor Day which will put upward pressure on pump prices.''