Published 7:00 AM

Off-duty Southern California police officer shot to death

DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — An off-duty Southern California police officer was shot to death in a parking lot near a gym, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 3:25 p.m. Monday in the city of Downey and the victim died at the scene, a Downey police statement said.

“Detectives were able to identify the victim as an off-duty officer of the Monterey Park Police Department,” the statement said.

The man’s name was withheld.

Monterey Park Police Chief Kelly Gordon told a press conference that the killing is a tragedy for the officer’s family and the department.

Associated Press

