today at 6:28 PM
Published 5:32 PM

Palm Springs firefighter injured while battling house fire

A firefighter and a resident were hurt after a Palm Springs house caught on fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at around 4:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Via Corta.

A resident was treated at the scene by paramedics. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The firefighter was transported to the hospital with leg injury/burns, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department. The fighters sustained minor injuries.

PSFD Deputy Chief Jeff Vanlierop told News Channel 3 crew that crews were called to a structure fire with hoarding conditions.

The fire is out, crews will remain at the scene for overhaul for a few more hours. No other homes were threatened by the fire.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

