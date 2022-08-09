Palm Springs firefighter injured while battling house fire

A firefighter and a resident were hurt after a Palm Springs house caught on fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at around 4:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Via Corta.

ALERT- Fire units are currently on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 600 block of Via Corta. One resident is currently being treated on scene by paramedics. pic.twitter.com/1n8XsJmQWi — Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) August 10, 2022

A resident was treated at the scene by paramedics. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The firefighter was transported to the hospital with leg injury/burns, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department. The fighters sustained minor injuries.

PSFD Deputy Chief Jeff Vanlierop told News Channel 3 crew that crews were called to a structure fire with hoarding conditions.

The fire is out, crews will remain at the scene for overhaul for a few more hours. No other homes were threatened by the fire.

