Sharks D Nikolai Knyzhov tears Achilles tendon

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov will miss the first few months of the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.

General manager Mike Grier said Saturday that Knyzhov got hurt while participating in off-ice training. Knyzhov had surgery Wednesday, and the Sharks estimate it’ll take about six months to recover.

The 24-year-old Knyzhov missed all of last season with a groin injury and the Sharks were hoping to have him back healthy this year.

He played 56 games in the 2020-21 season, recording two goals and eight assists.

