Six adults, five children displaced by apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire Saturday night, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. on Ironwood Drive in Desert Hot Springs.

Fire officials said the flames originated in an exterior electrical panel that extended into the attic of a four-plex.

The fire was contained at 7:35 p.m. and no injures were reported.

However, six adults and five children were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

