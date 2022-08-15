DSUSD adding new learning opportunities and expanding transitional kindergarten program

Desert Sands Unified School District students and staff are getting ready for their first day of classes Tuesday.

The district is going into the upcoming academic year with new learning opportunities and expanded programs. Benjamin Franklin Elementary School principal Kirsten Knapp is also the director of the district's expanded opportunity learning programs, which happen before and after school.

"You know, it's finally getting students the opportunities they deserve and haven't had for years now with covid, even before that," said Knapp. "Students who want to do dance or twirl now have the opportunity to participate in those activities, whether it's enrichment, extra tutoring, or even social-emotional learning."

State and federal funding have made it possible for every DSUSD elementary and middle school to have expanded learning programs. It comes at no cost to parents. Each school will have different program curriculums depending on student interest.

"My message right now to parents is, this is going to get really exciting and really big fast, but be patient because administrators need time to establish their programs," said Knapp.

Some programs will include partnerships with community-based organizations like the Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA.

"It encourages them to come to school... There's a sense of belonging," said Knapp. "It's providing them opportunity and choice."

In addition, the district is also expanding its transitional kindergarten program. Superintendent Dr. Kelly May-Vollmar said it will free up more space in the district's preschool programs.

"So this year, all of our students turning five years old between Sept. 2 and Feb. 2 will be able to attend a Transitional Kindergarten Program. And that will roll out over the next few years until all four-year-olds are eligible," said May-Vollmar. "Only about 13% across the state of three-year-olds can find space in our Headstart and state preschool program."

The Transitional Kindergarten Program will be at all DSUSD elementary schools.

"For this coming school year, I think it's really exciting. I think the key word right now is opportunity. There's hope. There's choice," said May-Vollmar.

Some Expanded Opportunity Learning Programs will start on the first day of school, while others will start later in the fall. District officials say that they will vary based on your child's school.