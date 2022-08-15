Threats ‘escalating’ against drag queen targeted by right-wing hate after viral TikTok

A Palm Springs drag performer who has been targeted on social media says threats are escalating after a TikTok went viral.

Sabryna Williams is seen in the clip posted to social media in July dancing on stage with a young girl at Oscar's drag brunch. The video was picked up by conservative media groups around the country and hateful commenters hurled hundreds of accusations, including those about pedophilia and grooming or "indoctrinating" children.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zggP8j9Wp8I

"When they started calling me, and making those kinds of threats, it became a lot more personal and it became a lot scarier," Williams told News Channel 3. "The intention was so gracious, that it was so innocent, behind that video. To have what came out because of it, I would never would have imagined."

The clip was shot in July during a weekend drag brunch show at Oscar's in downtown Palm Springs. Williams said she invited the enthusiastic young girl to dance with her at the family friendly performance.

Palm Springs mom Sarah Greely said she made the informed decision to bring her twin sons to drag shows at Oscar's, where she said allegations of an inappropriate atmosphere for children couldn't be further from the truth.

"Showing them that they're welcome to express themselves I think is really important in this day and age," Sarah Greely said. "Love is love, and that's what we really want to teach in our family."

13-year-olds Skyler and Quinn Greely said even at their young age, there are some important life lessons they've taken away from drag brunch.

"You should always be kind to everybody, and support everybody's choices in life," Skyler Greely said.

And while Williams said venues are hardening security in response to the escalating threats, she added the drag shows must go on.

"We're here to entertain and make people smile. And we hope that we can do that for everybody at any age," Williams said.

Drug brunch is hosted at Oscar's on Saturdays and Sundays.