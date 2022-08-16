After deadly ‘bounty hunter’ encounter, Palm Springs police bans helping bail industry

Palm Springs police has new guidance regarding whether its officers will assist bail agents or bounty hunters in fugitive recovery operations.

A recently issued department policy obtained by News Channel 3 says "Department members shall not assist members of the bail industry in the apprehension of a bail fugitive or any persons wanted for a violation of their bail contract. Department members are strictly prohibited from serving as backup for any member of the bail industry."

PSPD has not said whether this is in response to a deadly April 2021 encounter with a man posing as a fugitive recovery agent.

David Spann, 33, was killed in his Palm Springs home on April 23, 2021. He was allegedly shot by Fabian Herrera, who police said was posing as a bounty hunter. Herrera was not a licensed bail agent and wasn't allowed to have a gun. He was hired by a bail agency to apprehend Spann for violating his bail agreement.

Last week, the District Attorney announced a Palm Springs police officer involved in the deadly shooting will not face criminal charged.

