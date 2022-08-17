2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk

Two people were hit by a car while crossing the street on a busy Palm Springs roadway – weeks after a resident said he warned the city a key safety feature was broken there.

The light-up crosswalk on Palm Canyon Drive at Prescott Drive was at least partially working Wednesday, but police said it wasn't last Friday night when two pedestrians entered the crosswalk and were struck by a car.

