today at 3:07 PM
Published 11:58 AM

2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk

KESQ

Two people were hit by a car while crossing the street on a busy Palm Springs roadway – weeks after a resident said he warned the city a key safety feature was broken there.

The light-up crosswalk on Palm Canyon Drive at Prescott Drive was at least partially working Wednesday, but police said it wasn't last Friday night when two pedestrians entered the crosswalk and were struck by a car.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia speaks to a resident who said he warned the city but action was not taken in time – tonight at 5 p.m.

Jake Ingrassia

Joining News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 as a reporter, Jake is excited to be launching his broadcasting career here in the desert. Learn more about Jake here.

