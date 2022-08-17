725 IID customers without power ahead of planned Flex Alert

Imperial Irrigation District says they are currently experiencing a power outage, which is affecting 725 customers.

The areas affected are in Indio and Coachella on the streets of San Mateo Avenue, Mecca Hills Avenue, Dillon Road, Charlton Peak Street, Van Buren Street, Phoenix Street, as well as Avenue 48.

IID says they have a troubleshooter en route to fix the problem.

This outage comes ahead of a planned statewide Flex Alert. State powergrid managers today are urging residents to voluntarily cut back on power to avoid strain on California's electrical grid. The Flex Alert is scheduled today from 4 to 9 p.m.

During the Flex Alert, consumers are asked to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits. They are also being asked to avoid the use of major appliances and unnecessary lights.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the very latest on this current IID power outage.