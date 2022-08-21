Man on the run following an armed robbery in Coachella

Riverside County Sheriff's investigators tell News Channel 3 they are searching for an armed suspect who took cash from O'Reilly Auto Parts in Coachella. The store is located off Cesar Chavez Street.

Investigators report the man entered the store just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday. He had a handgun and demanded cash. Once he got the money, he ran off. He was last seen running northbound on Cesar Chavez. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies searched for the suspect in the area.

They say no one was injured in the incident.

