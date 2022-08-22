CSUSB Palm Desert welcomes students back for first day of classes

Faculty and staff at California State San Bernardino Palm Desert campus welcome students back Monday with some COVID protocols still in place.

Masks are required indoors until Friday, Sept. 16. Also, anyone using any university facility must be fully vaccinated against COVID. Rapid COVID testing will be available at the Palm Desert campus five days a week.

Campus officials said the COVID protocols can change depending on recommendations from the state and county health departments.

For students who want virtual instruction, online and hybrid courses are offered. Students have access to a laptop lending program and can even request a hot spot for internet access at home.

Along with the new academic year comes new programs being offered to students.

The new programs include hospitality management, cybersecurity, entrepreneurship, and kinesiology. A recent grant allowed the hospitality management program to include virtual reality. Also, now the kinesiology program has new and improved software to enhance learning.

To help welcome and prepare students, faculty, and staff for the academic year, the Palm Desert Campus will host its 9th Annual Student Convocation Livestream.

The livestream will be on the evening of September first from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.