today at 9:24 AM
Published 9:03 AM

Traffic collision shuts down Fred Waring Drive in Indio

Indio Police shut down Fred Waring Drive Monday morning between Jefferson Street and Clinton Street due to a traffic collision at the intersection of Fred Waring Drive and Burr Street.

The department urged drivers to avoid the area for several hours, according to a Facebook post shared shortly after 8:00 a.m.

The collision involved two vehicles at 7:10 a.m. according to police spokesman Ben Guitron. He said two adults were injured along with a child.

The adults were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. The injured youth was rushed to the Loma Linda University Medical Center. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

