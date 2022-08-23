RivCo receives 690 MPOX vaccines, county stretches supply with intradermal injections

On Tuesday, Riverside County received 690 vials of the monkeypox vaccine from the California Department of Public Health.

County officials told News Channel 3 that 75% of those vaccines go to their community partners, including DAP Health, Borrego Health and Eisenhower Health.

According to the CDC and the county, intradermal injections can stretch one vial of vaccine up to 5 doses. For example, 690 vials can potentially create 3,450 vaccine shots.

The new injection strategy allows health-care providers to give shallow injections intradermally, in between layers of the skin, with one-fifth the standard dose size instead of subcutaneously, into the fatty layer below the skin, with the larger dose.

Persons under the age of 18 and those with a history of keloid scars are exempt, and need to use a full vial of the vaccine.

If you're interested in getting the monkeypox vaccine, you can fill out the county's interest form here.

Tune in at 10pm & 11pm to hear more about how the county is working to increase vaccine availability.