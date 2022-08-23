Student-Athlete of the Week – Kailey Garcia

The 2022-23 school year has started and here at Rancho Mirage high school one senior has been eagerly waiting to get back out on the volleyball court.

Kailey Garcia is the starting libero for the Rattlers. Garcia is a two-sport athlete but her heart lies in between the lines.

“I love my team and I definitely love my school,” said Kailey Garcia. “We have great girls here and we have great coaches helping us out and building up this team.”

“She is one of the only seniors to play for me, so she has been primarily with me all four years through Covid when we were practicing on the tennis courts,” said head coach Maygan Zink-Amidei. “Its been emotional but in a good way.”

“Especially in volleyball it’s more of a team sport rather than individual. If one person is down everyone has to pick that girl up because if we don’t then everyone will go down as well,” said Garcia.

Garcia’s mindset and approach to the game solidified her as one of the pillars of this program.

“She is a captain this year because Kailey makes everyone around her better,” said Zink-Amidei. “She has a 4.3 GPA and is Avid president. She works really hard at school and on campus. More than just a volleyball player.”

“I’m really happy that I get to finish this with a good group of girls,” said Garcia.

“It feels I have someone else leading the girls besides just me especially when there are six other players on the court and it’s loud in the gym and rowdy,” said Zink-Amidei. “She really takes over the role really well.”

This season means more than ever to Kailey, one last ride with her volleyball sisters.

