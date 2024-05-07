La Quinta baseball shortstop Jayvin Baxa is this week's student-athlete of the week.

Jayvin Baxa, a competitor and leader for the Blackhawks, says his faith drives him to excel both on and off the field.

"It goes back to God. All glory goes to God," Baxa said. "I just try to do my best to showcase them in everything that I do, whether if it is in the classroom or if it is on the field."

Being a starter on the varsity team for all four years, Baxa came up clutch in the biggest moments of their 15-0 league record.

"I mean, that guy's been our clutch player," head coach Brian Wisler said. "I mean, if you want somebody at the dish, and when the game's on the line, you want Jayvin Baxa."

Along with being on the varsity team, Baxa has been the captain for three of those years, a decision made by his teammates and coaches.

"He's a natural leader," Wisler said. "I mean, he's the first one to the field, last one to leave the field. You know, all the players just respond to him. Like I say, it was an easy choice, you know, it was a player's choice too. To have him as our captain, you know, is basically like having another coach on the field."

All his teammates feel Baxa's leadership presence, as they mention that his persona shows off the baseball diamond.

"He's my long lost brother," senior outfielder Abram Morales said. "He just motivates me to become a better person. He pushes me, whether it's at the gym or on the field. We're just always together, having fun. "

Planning on continuing his baseball career at College of the Desert or LA Pierce College, Baxa is focused on winning CIF, especially in his final year.

"I'm not focused on that yet because I am still trying to do something here with my team," Baxa said. "I'm focused here on the present, trying to win a ring with my guys and make my mark here at La Quinta High School."

