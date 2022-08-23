USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties

It's a first for the U.S. Postal Service, organizing a local hiring blitz Tuesday with more than 20 area post offices hosting job fairs.

21 post offices across Riverside and San Bernardino counties will host job fairs on Tuesday. The job fairs will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a full list of the Riverside and San Bernardino County postal facilities hosting job fairs, click here.

Some USPS locations with jobs fairs in the Coachella Valley include Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, La Quinta, and Indio.

The large-scale effort to hire more people is a part of the postal service's 10-year plan to build a more stable and empowered workforce. Postal service officials said they want someone motivated and dedicated to join their team. With the starting pay between $18.92 to $19.12 an hour.

"As outlined in our USPS Delivering for America plan, we're modernizing and continually adapting to the changing needs of our customers," said USPS's San Diego-based Human Resources Manager Carol Capone. "In order to do that, we need motivated, dedicated people to join us to deliver for our local communities and our nation."

The postal service gives employees a benefits package that includes:

Dental, vision, and health insurance

Long term care insurance

Federal retirement program

The postal service offers career development opportunities like leadership training and hands-on learning.

If you're interested in applying, here are the requirements:

Must be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma.

Must be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and medical assessment.

Must be a United States citizen, permanent resident, or citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. Territory.

Must provide recent employment history.

Must have a safe driving record (if applicable to the position).

Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at www.usps.com/careers.