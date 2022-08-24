Arabian Gardens Mobile Home park is in phase 2 of the SoCal Gas Conversion Program

Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Park is in the City of Indio. This privately owned mobile home park is in phase 2 of the Mobilehome park utility conversion program with the Southern California Gas Company. "The modernization program replaces aging, privately owned, master-metered systems with new utility-owned systems at qualified mobile home parks throughout California", say SoCal Gas officials. The gas conversion project will create a "safer and more reliable gas system for the residents as we upgrade their current gas system to ours" says SoCal officials.

Some residents were happy to hear they might be eligible for gas bill breaks and incentives. Others feel it might be the same, but they are setting up their new accounts with the SoCal Gas Company.