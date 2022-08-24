Interstate 10 reopens following storm-related bridge collapse

Eastbound Interstate 10 was reopened to traffic east of Coachella Wednesday morning after the road washed out during a monsoonal thunderstorm near State Route 177. Westbound freeway lanes are also open.

The California Highway Patrol said a one-lane 6-mile eastbound traffic detour was created around the collapsed bridge with a posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour. Caltrans had been encouraging drivers to use other alternate routes.

The latest round of flooding caused by monsoonal thunderstorms hit Wednesday evening and also impacted other desert highways.

The California Department of Transportation said flooding also hit State Routes 177, 78 and 62. Highway 62 was also reopened from SR-177 to Vidal Junction but closed westbound east of Twentynine Palms.

The storm-affected area was east of Desert Center. Alternate routes toward Arizona will force drivers to take detours well away from Interstate 10.

Interstate 40 is open to the north and Interstate 8 is open to the south near the Mexico border.

Cal Trans released photos of the washout on social media which show what looks like an overpass collapsed.

The westbound lanes of the I-10 in the area were also temporarily shut down as a big rig overturned. The westbound lanes were reopened open but officials said traffic was slow moving.

The eastbound I-10 lanes were expected to be closed for some time.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday as more storms are expected. Any thunderstorm that develops will be capable of producing heavy rainfall.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued today through Thursday evening as monsoon thunderstorms are expected to become scattered over the mountains and desert.

