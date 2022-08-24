Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon

As a part of their Operation Clean Streets program Palm Springs Police Department's Homeless Outreach team and Code Compliance unit cleared out a large encampment that was accumulating a large amount of trash near East Palm Canyon and Crossley Road.

Police notified the property owner and inhabitants of the camp about the planned clearing out of the encampment for the past few weeks.

Photos provided by Palm Springs Police Department

Police and Code Compliance were at the location of the clean up to ensure the land owner was able to clean up the lot safely.

Officials said the location had grown out of control and posed a significant fire hazard to the area and that outreach services would be provided to those being removed from the property.

If you know anyone experiencing homelessness please use the following site to assist with getting them services they need:https://www.riversideca.gov/homelesssolutions/