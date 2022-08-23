Palm Springs police continues expanded patrol operation in downtown area

The Palm Springs Police Department continues to conduct its "Operation Clean Streets" in the downtown area.

On Tuesday, PSPD, along with state parole and Riverside County probation, were in the downtown Palm Springs area. 11 arrests were made for a variety of violations.

Officers were also out making contact with downtown businesses.

Just last week, PSPD arrested another 11 people as the department increased enforcement efforts on Palm Canyon and Indian Canyon Drive.

"Officers conducted stops of people openly using drugs, people known to be on parole and probation and officers stopped those committing obvious violation of the Palm Springs Municipal code," reads a post on PSPD's Facebook page.

The department told residents it will continue high visibility patrols as it finds innovative ways to work with the business community to curb crime throughout Palm Springs.

News Channel 3's Miyoshi Price spoke with officials with the Palm Springs Police Department about the operation. Learn more about the department's increased efforts to curb crime in the city.