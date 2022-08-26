Indian Canyon Drive closed due to flooding

Flood waters from rain in our local mountains shut down Indian Canyon Drive between Interstate 10 and the city of Palm Springs early Friday.

Palm Springs Police closed the road at 6:00 a.m. between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Road.

The flood waters on the roadway came from afternoon storm runoff from our nearby mountains.

Drivers can take alternate routes including Gene Autry Trail to the east, Date Palm Drive to Vista Chino Road, or Highway 111 to the west.

Remember, to please use caution when driving in the area. There was no immediate word on when the roadway was set to reopen.

On Thursday, an I-Team Investigation revealed how the Coachella Valley Association of Governments is moving ahead with new plans to build some short bridges and culverts through the Whitewater Wash on Indian Canyon Drive along with two other major roadway connectors. The idea is to keep the important roads open and clear of sand and flood waters. Read that full report here.

