PSUSD hosts Family Literacy Event for English learner families

Palm Springs Unified School District families are invited to get free books at a family literacy event Saturday morning.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. at the district's service center at 150 District Center Drive in Palm Springs.

The event is for English learner families, and will include arts and crafts, snacks, and more.

This event comes after PSUSD hosted a zoom meeting Tuesday for parents titled 10 Things A Parent Show Know. The district wanted all parents and guardians to know what to expect this year.

https://youtu.be/R-6wZ7-2g0I

"A lot of the concerns from the parents were, what if my child has an allergy?" said PSUSD parent Lillibeth Hernandez. "You know, where can I... things constantly change? Food allergies, emergencies, emergency contact information". The form below will inform everyone what's expected, where parents can go, and what resources are available at their fingertips.

"It's just very important to be included in everything that's going on in your school sites," said Hernandez. It keeps you informed, the kids feel included when you're having these conversations at home, to know that the parents are knowing about what's going on in the community."