Eastbound I-10 fully reopens ahead of Labor Day weekend

California Department of Transportation officials say that the I-10 bridge near desert center is now fully open after 4 days of construction. Initially, officials closed traffic in both directions following a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert.

Officials say that the I-10 is now fully operational as construction crews from CalTrans and the California Highway Patrol were able to open a second lane east-bound this weekend.

CalTrans officials also says that traffic is expected to flow normally as construction crews continue to restore the interstate throughout the week.

CalTrans does a holiday moratorium thus construction for maintenance workers and contractors will pause September 2 through September 6. CalTrans officials say that motorists should expect some delays on the I-10 eastbound lanes as is normal for any holiday weekend.