today at 2:55 PM
Published 2:44 PM

Woman reported missing in 29 Palms located

Theresa Zimmertrimble
Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station
Update - 8:00 p.m.

Authorities confirmed that ZImmertrimble has been located.

The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station has put a call out to the community to help in the search for a woman last seen Monday morning.

Theresa Zimmertrimble, 60, was last seen leaving the Tortoise Rock Casino in Twentynine Palms on Monday at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Authorities said Zimmertrimble has been diagnosed with mental health issues.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, tan pants, and black boots.

Zimmertrimble was wearing the outfit with the red shirt and possibly walking towards Hwy 247 in Yucca Valley.

Last seen wearing this outfit

If seen, contact dispatch at 760-956-5001 reference report #092201444

Jesus Reyes

