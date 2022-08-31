One killed, two injured in rollover crash possibly caused by fatigue on SR-62

A man was killed, while a child and a woman were hospitalized following a crash that may have been caused by fatigue on State Route 62 near Twentynine Palms.

The crash happened on Wednesday at around 5:10 a.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old woman from Chula Vista was driving her Fiat westbound on SR-62 east of Ironage Road.

"Due to possible fatigue, the driver of the Fiat steered to the right, off the roadway and into the open desert where it rolled multiple times," reads a CHP news release.

A 31-year-old man from Mexico was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP revealed the man was a passenger in the vehicle who was not wearing a seatbelt. When the crash occurred, he was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Fiat and a 4-year-old passenger were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with minor injuries.

CHP continues to investigate the crash. Investigators confirmed that alcohol and/or drugs did not appear to have been a factor.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.