Gov. Newsom issues emergency proclamation as extreme heat hits California

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency to try and increase energy production and reduce demand. This comes amid a heat wave bearing down across California.

The governor's office added that the emergency proclamation will allow power plants to generate additional electricity. It also permits use of backup generators to reduce the amount of energy they need to draw from the grid.

Newsom said that the ongoing western drought has led to less power coming from hydroelectric plants, causing issues now.

"Megadrought means less megawatts. So on a supply side, we're challenged by these extremes. And on the demand side, not surprisingly, people are turning up the AC people understandably are trying to escape the heat," Newsom said.

The governor says that these changes are temporary and that the state will use other measures to counteract the increased emissions.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Labor Day for the Valley and surrounding areas.

An Ozone Advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District is also in effect until Tuesday as pollution builds up underneath the ridge of high pressure.

