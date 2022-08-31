Watch live: Extreme heat to impact California through Labor Day weekend

California Governor Gavin Newsom is addressing the heat wave bearing down on the state.

According to Newsom's office, the "Governor will discuss ways Californians can stay safe from extreme heat, the strain the extreme weather will place on the grid, and state actions to respond to the immediate emergency and accelerate the state’s transition away from fossil fuels that worsen extreme heat."

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Labor Day for the Valley and surrounding areas.

An Ozone Advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District is also in effect until Tuesday as pollution builds up underneath the ridge of high pressure.

