Arrest made in Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run that killed a grandfather of seven

Police have arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a grandfather of seven last week in Desert Hot Springs.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Desert Hot Springs resident Paul Nava, 58, was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street on Palm Drive near Cahuilla Avenue.

Paul Nava

A week-long search for the vehicle and its driver ended on Thursday. Police arrested a 51-year-old Desert Hot Springs woman in the 13000 block of S Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.

The woman was booked into jail. Police said she faces multiple charges including 2nd-degree murder. As part of our station's policy, we do not publish a suspect's name until charges have been officially filed with the Riverside County District Attorney's office.

A day before the arrest, News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao spoke with Nava's family about their loss. Nava was a father to 3 and a grandfather to 7.

Sherri Miller, Nava's wife of 33 years, had said she hoped the driver would come forward.

“How they can just go on knowing that they took someone's life, and they don't get to see their family anymore or see their grandchildren grow up and participate in lives anymore,” Miller said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

