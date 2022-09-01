Skip to Content
Walter Clark Legal Group facing 3 civil lawsuits claiming gender, pregnancy discrimination

KESQ

The suits, which were first obtained and reported by News Channel 3, describe individual work experiences the women said support their claims that the workplace has a "pervasive employment discrimination culture."

Walter Clark, CEO and founder of the firm, broadly denied the claims in the suit and said he will win this case in court.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia will have an exclusive report on the lawsuits tonight at 6 p.m.

Jake Ingrassia

Joining News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 as a reporter, Jake is excited to be launching his broadcasting career here in the desert. Learn more about Jake here.

