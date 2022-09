WEED, Calif. (AP) — Official in Weed, California, says multiple homes have been destroyed in fire that started at lumber mill Friday afternoon (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that the official was the mayor).

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.