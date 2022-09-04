Back-to-back deadly crashes in Cathedral City Sunday morning

Two back-to-back crashes left two people dead Sunday morning in Cathedral City.

The collisions happened within hours of each other and just more than 3 miles apart.

Police said the first was around 6 a.m. near Quick Quack Car Wash on Ramon Road between Cathedral Canyon Drive and Canyon Vista Road. A pedestrian was killed after being hit by two cars there, police said.

The first driver reportedly stopped immediately after hitting the pedestrian and called 911. That person has been cooperating with the investigation.

While on the line with dispatchers, the driver reported a second car hitting the pedestrian. Police said that car didn't stop.

Authorities are searching for the second driver, who was believed to be behind the wheel of a light gray or silver SUV.

A second crash, hours later

A second person was killed in a separate crash in Cathedral City less than 3 hours later. Police said it happened around 8:30 a.m. on Date Palm Drive between the I-10 freeway and Varner Road.

A driver heading north ended up was on the wrong side of the road and crashed head-on into another car, killing the driver at the scene.

The passengers of the other car were moderately injured and were taken to the hospital.

Investigators are asking for the public's help. If witnesses saw either of the crashes or have other information, call Cathedral City Police.