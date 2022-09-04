Skip to Content
Late night Coachella shooting kills 1, injures 1

A late night shooting Friday in Coachella killed one person and injured another, police said.

Deputies responded to a loud house party call off Calle Sanborn in Coachella. When they got there, police said they heard several loud gunshots as several people ran from the home.

Inside police found a man and a woman hit by gunfire.

The two victims were flown to the hospital. The man died, and the woman's condition was not released. There was no information on any suspects.

