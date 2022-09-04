Late night Coachella shooting kills 1, injures 1

A late night shooting Friday in Coachella killed one person and injured another, police said.

Deputies responded to a loud house party call off Calle Sanborn in Coachella. When they got there, police said they heard several loud gunshots as several people ran from the home.

Inside police found a man and a woman hit by gunfire.

The two victims were flown to the hospital. The man died, and the woman's condition was not released. There was no information on any suspects.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on this story.