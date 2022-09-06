Evacuee of Fairview Fire speaks on escaping the blaze, mourning those who died

As of Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., the Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has burned 4,500 acres, destroying 7 structures and killing two civilians who were trying to escape the flames.

GET THE LATEST UPDATES ON THE FIRE HERE

"The fire just popped off so fast, you couldn’t even really we couldn’t save anything," said Hemet resident Jeremy Fields.

Fields is one of the thousands put under evacuation orders Monday as the fire exploded.

This was his view as flames crept over the ridge toward his ranch, he had just seconds to leave his home. His car is now covered in pink fire retardant.

"When I ran out, the fire retardant was just coming down on us like all like the whole neighborhood is pink. Every car is pink because the houses are all completely pink and this is what we’re left with," Fields said.

Inside the evacuation zone Tuesday — a hellscape. Neighbors told News Channel 3 that those two people who were killed by the fire lived in a home that burned straight down to the ground.

Hot spots still flaring up on the property and all around we’re seeing hose lines, many of them burned straight down to blackened rubber.

We’re told that the people who lived there stayed on the property defending it until the very end.

"It’s just tragic. you know, just knowing that my neighbors, they tried to save this and that’s just how fast the fire just popped off so fast, you couldn’t even really we couldn’t save anything," Fields added.

Inside the evacuation zone, we find Field’s home still standing. Everything is pretty much covered in fire retardant. What remains a question for him now — as he seeks shelter at the Red Cross evacuation center at a nearby high school, is his livestock, which is also his livelihood.

"The fire just popped off so fast, you couldn’t even really we couldn’t save anything," Fields said. "I just hope that everyone got out you know everyone I just hope everyone’s okay."

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on the Fairview Fire.