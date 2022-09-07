Congressman Ruiz addresses veterans as the community celebrates the PACT Act

The PACT Act will ensure that veterans can receive high-quality health care screenings and services related to potential toxic exposures, the PACT Act ( expands access to VA health care services for veterans exposed during their military service. This lax was passed Senate on June 16th, 2022.

This bill addresses health care, the presumption of service connection, research, resources, and other matters related to veterans exposed to toxic substances during military service. Congressman Raul Ruiz brought multiple agencies together to highlight the passing of this bill and used his platform to address how veterans can access this benefit.

Tune in at 5 pm and 6 pm for a complete story and hear from a veteran exposed to toxic substances while serving in the U.S. Navy.