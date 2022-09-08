Skip to Content
Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire

Gavin Newsom, 40th Governor of California, Photo Date: 9/2/2020
Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire.

The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire.

The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon.

You can read Newsom's proclamation below:

9.8.22-SOE-Fairview-Mosquito-Fires-1Download

Earlier this week, California secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the Fairview Fire.

Governor Newsom last week proclaimed a state of emergency for Siskiyou County due to the Mill Fire, and announced that the state secured an FMAG to support the response to the fire.

Newsom also proclaimed a state of emergency in El Dorado and Placer counties due to the Mosquito Fire.

Jesus Reyes

