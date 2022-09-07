Riverside County declares local emergency for Fairview Fire near Hemet

Riverside County officials proclaimed a local emergency in response to the Fairview Fire.

The proclamation must go to the Board of Supervisors within seven days for ratification, which will take place during the regularly scheduled board meeting on Sept. 13.

The emergency proclamation could help make the county eligible for potential federal and state assistance and cost reimbursement. In addition, the proclamation allows the county to more easily procure needed services and items to respond to the emergency.

See the emergency proclamation signed by County Executive Officer Jeff Van Wagenen here.

The Fairview Fire has burned 7,091 acres as of Wednesday, destroying several structures and homes. Two people were killed while trying to escape from the flames as it first started growing.

The state called on the US Forest Service to help with additional resources to stop the flames.

Thousands have been forced to evacuate, with even more under an evacuation warning.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. In a document filed with the California Public Utilities Commission, Southern California Edison reported "circuit activity" in the area close to the time the fire erupted.

"Yesterday, we submitted an initial Electric Safety Incident Report (ESIR) to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on the Fairview Fire," said Dave Eisenhauer, spokesperson for SCE. "Our information reflects circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire."

