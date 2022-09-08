Locals share memories of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II was the UK's longest-serving monarch. She passed away today at 96, after reigning for 70 years. The royal family came together at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland and officially announced her death.

A local man, Tony Brueggemans, recounts his memories of the Queen as she and Prince Philip visited a Villa in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

"Well, you know, obviously we weren't prepared for it because it took us about two months to totally re-outfit the villa that she was going to stay in," says Brueggemans. So you know, we gathered you know, information and all that. She was very friendly. When she was there. And he was very funny. One incident that I wanted to talk about is she had a favorite cocktail, which was Dubonnet which is wine, aperitif, and gin".

He chuckled sharing that story because when he served it to her, she takes a sip, and her eyes wide open". I said, Do you enjoy the Bangladesh tea? Your Majesty, she said Mr. Brueggemans its the best tea I've had in a long time".

A local woman, Paula Russell-Gilford remembers when she was a little girl, her father worked at Sandown Park Racecourse, a race track the Queen owned. "I remember as a little girl, watching her arrive, to watch the races and just thinking she was magical," says Russell-Gilford.