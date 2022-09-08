Sunnylands mourns Queen Elizabeth II who visited the Annenberg Estate in 1983

Watch the full interview with Anne Rowe, director of heritage for Sunnylands, below:

Sunnylands is extending its condolences to the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

She and her husband Prince Philip visited the famous Annenberg estate in Rancho Mirage back in 1983 during their 10-day tour of California.

It was one of the rare occasions the royal couple visited a private home.

Walter Annenberg had served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom and maintained a strong relationship with the royal family.

The luncheon included the Annebergs, President Gerald Ford and his wife Betty, and top-level diplomats.

"We're known for our weather, and of course, the folks from the UK had heard about splendid Sunnylands, and I'm sure they had hoped for a glorious February day, but of course, it was raining, which made for lots of humor throughout the lunch," said Anne Rowe, director of heritage for Sunnylands.

Rowe continued, "One of the funny things she said was, both Walter and Leonore Annenberg collected a particular china called Floradanica. It's from Denmark, and it's quite extraordinary, hand painted. And as they were in the dining room and she looked over the large table filled with floradanica, she said, 'Why Walter, you and I collect the same china, only you have more of it.'"

The Queen would go on to make Walter Annenberg an Honorary Knight and Leonore Annenberg a Dame Commander of the British Empire in 2004.