As rain is expected in the valley, flood preparation is underway

Almost five years until today, a flood washed out the roads of Safari Mobile Home Park. In August 2021, the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District completed a design for a flood drain system. There was an issue trying to gain materials at the time. Still, they are installing a 108-inch diameter Reinforced Concrete Pipe (RCP) to carry storm drain water from the Safari Mobile Park on Cherokee Drive to join the existing storm inlet at Lawrence Crossley Road.

This project is a solution to mitigate the flood possibility after and during heavy rainfall.

The primary objective is to provide flood protection to residences within the Safari Mobile Home Park and remove the existing Federal Emergency Management Agency floodplain by collecting concentrated mountain runoff west of the community and conveying the flows easterly," says RCFCD officials.

The city of Palm Springs issued a 24/ 7 days of week closure of Matthew Drive at Palm Canyon Drive. They will have to demolish and remove the existing concrete, culverts, and headwalls under the road.