Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 4:29 PM
Published 3:39 PM

Multiple weather-related outages leaves hundreds without power across the Coachella Valley

Pixabay

Several local cities/communities are without power as a storm hits the Coachella Valley Friday afternoon.

More than 1000 customers are without power in Indio.

Earlier in the afternoon, 518 customers were temporarily without power in Thermal as a rain patch passed through the east valley. Power was restored by 4:10 p.m.

In Palm Springs, Southern California Edison confirmed that 423 customers are without power due to lightning. Power is expected to return to area at 6 p.m.

Courtesy of SCE

The Coachella Valley is now under a Flash Flood Warning until 6:30 p.m.

The city of Coachella is providing sandbags and sand to residents in need as they prepare for possible flooding.

There is currently a First Alert Weather Alert through Saturday as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Kay moves into Southern California.

Get continuing updates on the storm here

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: News

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content