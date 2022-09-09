Multiple weather-related outages leaves hundreds without power across the Coachella Valley

Several local cities/communities are without power as a storm hits the Coachella Valley Friday afternoon.

More than 1000 customers are without power in Indio.

POWER OUTAGE: We are currently experiencing a power outage affecting 1083 customers in Indio. The area affected is from Rancho Los Coyotes to Yucca Ln. Updates to follow. — IID (@IIDatWork) September 9, 2022

Earlier in the afternoon, 518 customers were temporarily without power in Thermal as a rain patch passed through the east valley. Power was restored by 4:10 p.m.

POWER OUTAGE: We are currently experiencing a power outage affecting 518 customers in Thermal. The area affected is Oasis Area. Updates to follow. — IID (@IIDatWork) September 9, 2022

POWER RESTORED: All power has been restored in Thermal. If you are still without power, please check your main breaker or call us at 1-800-303-7756. — IID (@IIDatWork) September 9, 2022

In Palm Springs, Southern California Edison confirmed that 423 customers are without power due to lightning. Power is expected to return to area at 6 p.m.

The Coachella Valley is now under a Flash Flood Warning until 6:30 p.m.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING until 6:30 p.m. for the Coachella Valley. Heavy rain is moving into the low desert with 0.5-1" possible with this round. pic.twitter.com/OLXqlhRz6J — Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) September 9, 2022

The city of Coachella is providing sandbags and sand to residents in need as they prepare for possible flooding.

There is currently a First Alert Weather Alert through Saturday as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Kay moves into Southern California.

