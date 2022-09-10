Skip to Content
EXPLAINER: The formal rules around Charles’s accession

By SYLVIA HUI
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Charles became king immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday. He was officially proclaimed King Charles III on Saturday during a ceremony at St. James’s Palace in London, and many more formal steps will follow until his coronation, which may not come for months. A new sovereign is officially proclaimed by the Accession Council. That’s made up of a large group of senior politicians and officials including the Privy Council, one of the oldest parts of Britain’s government.

