Fairview Fire forces principal of La Quinta High School to evacuate Anza home

The Fairview Fire has forced many people to evacuate their homes, including the principal of La Quinta High School who lives in Anza.

Dr. Rudy Wilson has lived in Anza for 15 years, often experiencing wildfires in the area, however, he has never had to evacuate up until the Fairview Fire.

He received the evacuation orders Thursday night. The evacuation only lasted 24 hours, and he has since been able to return safely to his property.

Fairview Fire Update 6:00 a.m. Monday, September 12

Representative Raul Ruiz is expected to visit the command center in Hemet on Monday morning.

The fire is marked at 28,307 acres and 49% contained. Cal Fire expects the Fairview Fire to be completely put out by September 17.

Click here for current evacuation orders and warnings from the Fairview Fire.






