Fairview Fire residents return to evacuation zone, fears of mudslides linger

With evacuation orders being downgraded for areas affected by the Fairview Fire in Hemet, residents who left began returning home.

For some, it marks the start of a long cleanup to come – as dark storm clouds bringing the threat of rain and mudslides hang overhead.

Bill and Michelle Nealeigh were back at their home on the mountainside Monday after a harrowing escape when the fire broke out last week.

"The fire was coming over the ridge and near our home," Bill Nealeigh said. "I started wetting down the old garage with the with the water hose, and (Michelle) went up to the house to get medicine and the dogs."

After being evacuated for nearly a week, they surveyed the damage surrounding their home.

"Thankful our place is here," Bill Nealeigh said. "Almost a little bit of guilt because our places here and some of our neighbors aren't."

Around the neighborhood, insurance agents took stock. The damage was done but signs of life were beginning to return, like people tending to livestock and mail trucks making deliveries once again.

The Nealeighs said they had just minutes to escape before their street became completely engulfed in flames. Video they shot as they evacuated in their RV showed flames creeping in.

As brief but heavy rains over the weekend contributed to more containment of the fire, it also increased the threat of mudslides.

With work to do to begin recovery, residents see signs of hope on the horizon. And lingering behind among the rubble are messages of gratitude to first responders.

"Thank you for all the hard work and we wouldn't be here – we wouldn't we wouldn't have a place to come to if they weren't here," Bill Nealeigh said.