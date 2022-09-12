Stagecoach country music festival drops 2023 lineup; event passes on sale Friday

Headliners for the 2023 Stagecoach country music festival will be Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton, organizers announced Monday morning.

Stagecoach Country Music Festival lineup for 2023

Tickets are going on sale Friday morning at 10.

Stagecoach offers several levels of passes. You can find upgraded pass options here, and General Admission information below.

All Passes Include:

A single wristband granting access to the festival for all three (3) days

You may wander from stage to stage and experience other activities such as the HonkyTonk Dance Hall, Half-Pint Hootenanny, delicious BBQ and more

There are various shaded areas with places to sit down and enjoy a meal or rest from roaming throughout the day

Other Amenities Include:

Ample shaded rest areas

Free water refill stations

Hundreds of food vendors

Wide beer selection & full bars

Extensive restroom facilities (incl. flushing toilets)

Free phone charging stations

Among the performers is a singer from Coachella Valley. Trixie Mattel is a drag queen who won "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," season 3.

Can't wait to see you all at @Stagecoach 2023! Grab your passes this Friday, September 16 starting at 10am PT 🐎 pic.twitter.com/1FKRhd9soN — Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) September 12, 2022

The festival returned to the polo grounds in Indio earlier this year after a two-year hiatus. It was headlined by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs.

WATCH: Festivalgoers celebrate the return of Stagecoach Country Music Festival