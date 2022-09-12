Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 11:33 AM

Stagecoach country music festival drops 2023 lineup; event passes on sale Friday

Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival

Headliners for the 2023 Stagecoach country music festival will be Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton, organizers announced Monday morning.

Stagecoach Country Music Festival lineup for 2023

Tickets are going on sale Friday morning at 10.

Stagecoach offers several levels of passes. You can find upgraded pass options here, and General Admission information below.

All Passes Include:
  • A single wristband granting access to the festival for all three (3) days
  • You may wander from stage to stage and experience other activities such as the HonkyTonk Dance Hall, Half-Pint Hootenanny, delicious BBQ and more
  • There are various shaded areas with places to sit down and enjoy a meal or rest from roaming throughout the day
Other Amenities Include:
  • Ample shaded rest areas
  • Free water refill stations
  • Hundreds of food vendors
  • Wide beer selection & full bars
  • Extensive restroom facilities (incl. flushing toilets)
  • Free phone charging stations

Among the performers is a singer from Coachella Valley. Trixie Mattel is a drag queen who won "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," season 3.

The festival returned to the polo grounds in Indio earlier this year after a two-year hiatus. It was headlined by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs.

WATCH: Festivalgoers celebrate the return of Stagecoach Country Music Festival

https://youtu.be/ELxmovdp8_Y

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content