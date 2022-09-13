North Indian Canyon Drive remains closed due to flooding

North Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs remained closed Tuesday morning because of flooding on the roadway from rain over the weekend.

The City of Palm Springs said it will re-evaluate sometime today whether or not it can be opened.

Clean-up crews need to make sure there are no rocks or flooding on the roadway before it can be opened again.

Alternate routes that can be taken are:

Highway 111

Vista Chino

Gene Autry Trail

Palm Drive

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on when the road reopens.