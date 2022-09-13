Palm Springs Library awarded a $6.5 million grant for renovations and upgrades

The Palm Springs Public Library has been awarded a matching $6.5 million grant from the California State Library.

It's part of the agency's Building Forward Grant Program, which is intended to fund needed renovations and upgrades to the main Library building. The State Library received 275 applications from 86 jurisdictions.

Officials said the grant will go towards the following:

A new emergency backup generator, egress hardware, light and power systems

Installation of a new fire sprinkler system

Seismic retrofitting

A new air filtration system

A new security alarm system

Skylights, railings and fall protection anchor points

HVAC replacement and terminal and package units

Roof replacement

Replacement of interior doors and locks

Replacement of carpeting and/or floors

Window replacements

Replacement of water lines and plumbing

Painting (preventative maintenance)

Electrical service

Replacement of non-emergency lighting

Replacement of ADA signage

Improved inclusive access

“This $6.5 million will go along way in helping the Library improve services and access to the community,” said Jeannie Kays, the City’s Director of Library Services, who noted the building has long needed upgrades. “We are extremely thankful to the California State Library for recognizing the need and approving this important project which will positively impact our Palm Springs community for generations to come."

The Palm Springs Public Library is located at 300 S. Sunrise Way.

Beginning next week, hours of operation will be Mondays from 10 am-6 pm, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 am-8 pm, Thursdays 10 am–6 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays,10 am-5 pm.

The Library is closed Sundays.

This is the second large grant the California State Library has awarded to a local city. On Monday, Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez announced that the city was awarded $4.5 million to renovate the old library on 7th Street.