Woman reported missing on Aug 26 believed to be in the Palm Springs area

Police are asking for the community's help in locating a woman reported missing on August 26, 2022. She is believed to be somewhere in the Palm Springs area.

Chanelle Martinique Hall, 29, was reported missing by her mother, Crystal Hall who lives in Arizona. Indio police said Chanelle was reported missing on 8/26/22, and her mother hasn’t spoken to her since 8/18/22.

The mother told police that Chanelle is a transient known to frequent the Palm Springs and Indio areas.

She is believed to be with her boyfriend, William Jamal Baker, somewhere in the Palm Springs area, police said.

Chanelle is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall. She weighs approximately 150 pounds.

If you have any information contact Detective Kitchens at 760-391-4181 or email rkitchens@indiopd.org