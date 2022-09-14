Young girl found dead inside a vehicle in Indio

A child found unresponsive inside a vehicle at a parking lot in Indio has been pronounced dead, police confirmed.

Police at the scene later confirmed the child was a girl around three-years-old.

Police were called to the 46500 block of Spruce Street in front of Indio Mufflers at around 1:40 p.m., Indio Police spokesperson Ben Guitron told News Channel 3.

“We received a call to our 911 Dispatch regarding a child that was not responding that was inside the vehicle here at this location,” said Guitron.

First responders arrived at the scene and declared the child dead.

“We obviously need to know a little bit more why they were here, and all that and then eventually, obviously get the assistance from the coroner's office with identity and place of residency and so forth,” said Guitron.

The circumstances surrounding the child's death remain under investigation. The scene was cleared just before 5:30 p.m.

“We want to know, why the child was there? Who was the legal guardianship who was in charge? We don't have any of those answers right now. So it's an ongoing investigation,” Guitron said.

There was no word on any arrests as of Wednesday afternoon. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.