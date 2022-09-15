Skippy the llama euthanized after he was severely beaten on Baltimore farm

By Lowell Melser

FREELAND, Maryland (WBAL) — Someone made their way onto a northern Baltimore County farm and severely beat a llama, the owners of the farm believe.

Holly Callahan-Kasmala told 11 News she remains in shock after the death of her prized llama, Skippy.

“I still can’t comprehend how somebody would do this,” she said. “I had him for 18 years, and I hoped to have him a lot longer than that. He was very special. I just can’t fathom how someone could inflict that kind of cruelty on an animal.”

Callahan-Kasmala discovered Skippy injured Sunday morning.

“The first thing I saw was Skippy laying in a place that’s not his normal spot, and I knew something was wrong. His heart rate and respiration were through the roof,” she said.

After a brief examination, she noticed one of Skippy’s legs was broken, so she called her vet and learned the damage was far worse than she could imagine: Three broken legs and two compound fractures. Two of the legs were shattered at the thickest part. Skippy had to be put down.

“We assessed the damage, and it was so bad that we had to euthanize him immediately,” Callahan-Kasmala said. “We knew immediately that this was not done by a predator, or it wasn’t an accident. Someone had done this.”

Skippy was 22 years old, was the leader of the pack and an uncle to two elderly alpacas. Callahan-Kasmala showed 11 News a matted-down area not too far from the llama stable where she believes the attack took place.

“Someone hurt an animal that way and they left them there. I can’t I just can’t comprehend it,” she said.

She’s hoping police catch whoever did this.

“Having an animal for 18 years, you build a bond with them that you can’t even describe,” Callahan-Kasmala said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cockeysville Precinct of the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-1820.

